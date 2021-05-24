Home

More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated

Kelly Vacala
September 22, 2021 12:20 pm
Most villagers in COVID affected islands are now receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete hopes majority of these villagers will be fully vaccinated by 1st October.

He adds health teams on these islands have been cautious with their work – ensuring villagers are well-informed about the vaccine and how it can protect them from severe COVID.

“When they are completed then we have a scenario where they are not only protected but also people who come across to them are protected.”

In the latest report – four new cases were recorded on Kadavu Island in the last 24 hours.

One new case was diagnosed in Malevu village on Naviti Island.

No new cases were reported from Malolo.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says Fiji has recorded 50,128 COVID cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

