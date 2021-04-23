More vaccines on the way

The Ministry of Health’s vaccination task force has administered all 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says that deployment went off without a hitch as high number of people came forward.

Dr Fong says getting one dose does not mean individuals are vaccinated.

“It takes two on a 10 to a 12-week timeline. No one in Fiji is fully vaccinated. All of us must practice strict adherence to our health protection measures until such time that we achieve the full immunity of our eligible population.”

The Ministry expects to roll out the remaining 20,000 doses in the West by the end of this week.

The PS says more doses are on the way and has urged Fijians to register online.