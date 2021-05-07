Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|More vaccine arrives from Australia|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong|Police manpower doubled|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Garbage collection services to continue|Freight flights continue|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|NZ provides further $60m support|Australia provides more vaccines|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More vaccine arrives from Australia

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 15, 2021 7:48 am
[Source: Twitter/John Feakes]

Ten thousand doses of the Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Nadi last night.

This is to aid Fiji’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says Australia stands ready to support Fiji during these trying times.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the second batch of the vaccine from Australia this month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.