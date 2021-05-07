More vaccine arrives from Australia

Ten thousand doses of the Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Nadi last night.

This is to aid Fiji’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says Australia stands ready to support Fiji during these trying times.

Very pleased to announce a 2nd delivery of 10K🇦🇺-made #AstraZeneca vaccines landed in Nadi tonight to further assist 🇫🇯’s #COVID19 vaccine rollout. 🇦🇺 continues to stand with the @FijianGovt through this ongoing challenge & support their efforts. #TeamFiji #Vuvale #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/WsSiIWfmKc — John Feakes (@AusHCFJ) May 14, 2021

This is the second batch of the vaccine from Australia this month.