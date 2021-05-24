More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH

The Prime Minister of Fiji has been briefed on the recent developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The brief was sent by the Ministry of Health to guide the Prime Minister and the government in formulating policies of Fiji’s next course of action.

In the brief, to Bainimarama, the Health Ministry states that new infections dropped again yesterday.

The drop was mostly in the Central Division while cases are still increasing in the Western Division with new infections springing up in Navosa.

60 COVID patients are on oxygen, 10 on Airvi high flow, and five are on ventilators.

The Ministry also noted the number of people attending the screening clinics has decreased and has hypothesized that the cases in the Central Division are dropping slowly.

Fiji case fatality sits at around 0.8 percent and the team at the helm of Fiji’s COVID-19 pandemic is hopeful this week they will see more fully vaccinated and hope to cross the 40 percent mark.

The brief stated that once the number of fully vaccinated goes over 50 percent there will be a significant drop in cases.