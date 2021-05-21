Home

More than one person can apply

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 2, 2021 12:10 pm
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

More than one person in an affected household can apply for the $50 payment that has been announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This was revealed in Parliament this morning by Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Those in the informal sectors and who do not qualify under any other assistance scheme and are not employed will be able to receive a payment of fifty dollars.

“In the last $90 MPasia give out, it was per household, this time if people are listening we said per person. So you could actually have five people in one home applying for the $50 and they would be entitled to get it because there are five adults or they have large families.”

The above scheme is for all individuals 18 year and above in Viti Levu.

