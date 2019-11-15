More than 88 percent of Fiji’s population screened for COVID-19: Dr. Waqainabete

More than 750 thousand Fijians have been screened by Health officials for COVID-19 symptoms.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says while their four active patients remain stable, testing by officials has been comprehensive with two types of tests for Coronavirus now available.

“In terms of fever clinics, we have seen more than 750 thousand Fijians all across Fiji, that’s about 88 percent of the population that we know of. And we also know of at the moment that we’ve had very significant testing. Our testing has been driven up because we have both the RTPCR testing and also expert testing, so we have the capability to do the six hour test and also the 45mins test.”

The Health Minister says Fijians must remain vigilant and continue to practice safety precautions and maintain social distancing where possible.