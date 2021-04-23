Home

More than 7,000 food packs delivered

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 2, 2021 5:18 pm

Over 7,000 food packs have been delivered so far within the Suva Nausori containment zone.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong they are still receiving a steady flow of requests on the 161 line, text platform and email.

Dr Fong adds they are committed to reaching every family who genuinely needs this assistance.

“Our logistics, from the time we receive requests to the point of distribution, are working well. Shipments have been going out all day and even as I speak right now they are still going.”

The Health Ministry had wide reaching support across government in this regard including various agencies.

