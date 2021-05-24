More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded

Fiji has recorded 715 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

The Ministry of Health says 97 cases are from the Western Division and 618 cases are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there have been 128 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 18,512 active cases.

Dr Fong says 16,518 active cases are in the Central Division and 1, 994 in the West.

He adds that all cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions have recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

Dr Fong says there have been 25,069 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 25,139 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,319 recoveries.

However, Dr Fong also highlights that Fiji has 11 new COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 22nd July to 27th July.

We will have more on this soon.

