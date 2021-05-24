More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded

Fiji has recorded 636 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jame Fong says there has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient and this death has been classified as non-COVID death by doctors.

Dr Fong says doctors have determined that his death was caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition.

He says there have now been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 37 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong says Fiji has also recorded 16 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

He adds that there have been 31 new recoveries reported since the last update, and there are now 5,776 active cases in isolation.

There have been 7,079 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 7,149 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,318 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard