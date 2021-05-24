More than 600 cases and one death

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed 647 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the 24 hour period as at 8am today.

The deceased is a 58-year-old man from Delaivalelevu who died at home.

The Ministry says his family reported that he had been feeling unwell for 1 week. He received his 1st dose of the vaccine in mid-June but had not received the second dose meaning he was not fully vaccinated.

There has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient.

However, the death has been classified as a non-COVID death by doctors.

Medical experts have determined that this death was caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not COVID-19.

There have now been 59 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 57 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 27 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions which are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 230 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 9,725 active cases.

There have been 11,962 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 12,032 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2,221 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard