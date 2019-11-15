More than 5,000 arrests since COVID-19 measures kicked in

More than 5,000 people have been arrested for breaching COVID-19 containment measures this year.

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that 5,536 arrests were made for breaches of curfew and social gathering restrictions since 27th March.

3,792 people were arrested for breach of curfew while 1,701 were arrested for social gathering breaches.

Most offenders were from the Southern Division which saw 1,616 arrests for breach of curfew and 732 for social gatherings.

The Western Division had 1,151 arrests for breach of curfew and 388 arrests for social gatherings.

The Eastern and Central Division had much lower arrests over the last nine months.

With one more day to go until the end of 2020, more arrests could be made as people fall foul of the law in celebrating the New Year.