More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji

More than 400 foreign nationals from the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe are stranded in Fiji.

This is due to the suspension of almost all international travel.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Melanie Hopkins says assisting these nationals is their number one priority.

Hopkins says they’re working closely with national carrier Fiji Airways to find an alternative route for these passengers.

“Everyone can understand how anxious you feel when you are far away from home and you want to be reunited with your loved ones. We are working very closely with the Fiji Government and Fiji Airways to be on their way home.”

The High Commissioner is also urging Fijian citizens in the UK to follow the advisories of its government on how to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.