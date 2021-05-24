Home

More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 5:45 am

To date, more than 36,550 food ration, grocery and essential item packs have been distributed by the Government.

Around 7,050 groceries and essential item packs have been distributed to in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

This includes areas in Suva/Nasese/Vatuwaqa/Tacirua, Kalabu/Nadawa Sawani/Dilkusha/Nausori/Koronivia/Verata/Wainibokasi, Wainibuku and Nakasi.

In addition, 700 grocery and essential item packs have been delivered to Nadi yesterday with a fourth-round to be distributed today for the households still under lockdown.

To date, around 943 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in Lami/Suva/Nasinu/Nausori areas.

Meanwhile,  Mohammed Abdullah donated 200 food ration packs worth $15,800 yesterday to the Ministry of Economy, to be distributed to families in need of groceries in lockdown areas.

