More than 35,000 FNPF applications yet to be processed

A total of $18.19 million has been paid out by the Fiji National Provident Fund to date in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of 52,083 applications received, only 16,313 have been processed with a total of 25,320 applicants paid.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says the Fund has had to deal with certain challenges which has delayed the processing of some applications.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi admits processing of documents will take a while as they will need to ensure proper processes are followed.

“Initially we still have employers uploading incorrect documents, employers did not sign or stamp on the forms and some of these things we have waived some of the requirements initially, these are proper control to ensure that the money hits the members account”

The CEO has assured all members that FNPF has sufficient cash to pay out, adding that they expect to payout close to $40m in total under the COVID-19 assistance.