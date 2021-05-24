More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded

Fiji has recorded 347 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Since the last update, the Ministry of Health says Fiji has recorded 659 new cases of which 312 new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 347 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, there have six deaths recorded as well.

The first COVID-19 death was a 64-year old man from the Western Division who died on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital last Wednesday. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death was an 89-year old man from the Western Division who died on arrival at the Sigatoka Hospital last Friday. He had a significant pre-existing medical condition and was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was an 89-year old man from the Western Division who died at home last Saturday and was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death was a 74 -year old man from the Central Division who died on arrival at CWM hospital on Sunday. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was a 75-year old man from the Central Division who died on arrival at the CWM hospital on Monday and was fully vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death was a 53-year old woman from the Central Division who presented to the CWM hospital on Sunday in respiratory distress and was admitted. She had significant pre-existing medical conditions and died the next day. She received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means she was not fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says due to the protection afforded by the vaccination program, the reported deaths have been much less compared to the previous wave and the deaths have been mostly in individuals with high medical risk and who have died, either at home, on the way to the hospital, or within a few days of admission.

Dr. Fong says these 2 factors (comorbidity and adverse health-seeking behavior) also make it difficult to narrate more precisely the extent to which COVID 19 contributes to the death of patients.

The PS Health is reiterating that the vaccines are 80% protective against severe disease and death and not 100%.

He adds that as such if community transmission is high enough, rare outcomes will be more visible.

Dr. Fong stresses that in this current wave, their awareness of the symptoms of severe COVID-19 disease, and early presentation to a health facility when severe symptoms are present, are critical protection measures that people should know and act upon.