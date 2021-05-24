More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized

320 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to hospital.

Majority of these patients have been recorded in the Western Division.

The Ministry of Health states that 115 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 43 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 162 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor, James Fong says that 39 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 13 are in critical condition.

