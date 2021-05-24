Home

More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 12:28 pm

Fiji’s outbreak situation continues to spiral out of control.

42 percent of the total cases recorded from this second wave was accumulated in the one week period between June 28th and July 4th.

2570 cases were recorded in this one week period compared to the 6091 cases recorded during this outbreak that started in April.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says that Fiji should expect an increase in the infection rate.

