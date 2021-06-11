Home

More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:06 pm
More than 200 Fijians have visited the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) Field Hospital at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says to date there have been 77 admissions at the FEMAT hospital.

He adds they have also conducted 45 surgical operations at the FEMAT hospital

“Now that the CWM Hospital has been tagged as the COVID Hospital – all the services used to be carried out at CWM are being transferred to the FEMAT field hospital. So they look after adults, children. They also take up all referrals that used to be referred to CWM Hospital as well, now that goes through the FEMAT team. They then decide if the patient has COVID, it’s referred to CWM Hospital and if the patient doesn’t have COVID it’s looked after them. ”

Dr Tudravu adds there are 129 contingent at FEMAT Hospital which includes both health workers and supporting staff.

