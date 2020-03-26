Home

More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 25, 2020 4:30 pm
Valelevu fever clinic is now opened from 08:30am till 10pm daily. [Source: Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete twitter]

More than 20 fever clinics have been set up Fiji wide to screen people for possible COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging Fijians with flu like symptoms to visit their nearest fever clinic rather than a hospital or health centre.

“These are the fever clinics where members of the public who have a fever or flu can visit rather than congregating at the hospital, where we’ll be able to demarcate those who may have the seasonal flu and those who we suspect may have COVID-19”.

Article continues after advertisement

The full list of fever clinics nation-wide is available on the Health Ministry Facebook page and website.

The Centre for Diseases Control in the last 24 hours has carried out more than 20 tests of COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19

