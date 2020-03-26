More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide

More than 20 fever clinics have been set up Fiji wide to screen people for possible COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging Fijians with flu like symptoms to visit their nearest fever clinic rather than a hospital or health centre.

“These are the fever clinics where members of the public who have a fever or flu can visit rather than congregating at the hospital, where we’ll be able to demarcate those who may have the seasonal flu and those who we suspect may have COVID-19”.

Visited the setting up of our Fever clinic at the old Maket in Nausori this avo. Hope to get it going 0830-1630 hours beginning tomorrow. COVID19 strategy. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/X3C1AeKhAj — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 25, 2020

The full list of fever clinics nation-wide is available on the Health Ministry Facebook page and website.

The Centre for Diseases Control in the last 24 hours has carried out more than 20 tests of COVID-19.

Valelevu Fever Clinic is now opened 0830 till 2200 Hours daily. This is a COVID19 strategy. pic.twitter.com/DZntiJ42lh — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 25, 2020

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW; ✅🚢⚓ Passenger travel to Fiji’s outer islands will cease on Sunday- 29/03/2020

✅ 🛬From tomorrow-26/03/2020, Nadi International Airport will officially be shut down to all scheduled passenger travel.

✅ Social distancing remains in full effect. @FijiPM — Office of the Prime Minister (@fiji_opm) March 25, 2020

