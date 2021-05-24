More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs

Over 590,380 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 419,065 have been fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 14,680 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine as of the 23rd of September.

He adds vaccine coverage rates will be tracked once they have firmed up the 15 to the 17-year-old denominator.

The Ministry is closely monitoring our test positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths to track the progress of the outbreak.

Dr Fong says testing remains above the WHO recommended rate of four tests per 1000 population per week.

