More than 120 thousand Fijians screened in Suva so far

The Ministry of Health’s mobile fever clinic teams operating in the greater Suva area have screened 121, 304 Fijians so far.

The Ministry is aiming to screen 150,000 people by tomorrow.

The Ministry says the mobile fever clinics have been a success in identifying early symptoms and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

180 personnel from the Ministry of Health, Fiji Police Force and Fiji Military are conducting house visits screening people along the Suva/Nausori corridor.

Meanwhile, 5958 Fijians have been screened at the 37 fever clinics located around the country.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging Fijians to assist them by attending fever clinics and presenting themselves early when showing symptoms such as dry cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.

The COVID-19 Helpline also remains open, the toll-free 158 is available 24/7 for all COVID-19 queries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19