Lautoka reports first death in second wave

The Ministry of Health has reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have also been nine deaths between the 26th and 27th of this month.

293 cases are from the Western Division and 1008 cases are from the Central Division.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been 245 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 20,200 active cases.

17,774 active cases are in the Central Division and 2,426 in the West.

There have been 27,427 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 27,497 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,951 recoveries.

The first COVID-19 death to report is an 83-year-old man from Lautoka.

He presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress.

He reported having a cough and shortness of breath for five days.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died three days after admission.

He was not vaccinated.

The second is a 72-year-old woman from Samabula who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 69-year-old man from Valelevu, Nasinu.

He presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died on the same day.

He was not vaccinated.

A 64-year-old man from Suva died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is an 84-year-old man from Nabua who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The sixth is a 59-year-old man from Nakasi who died at home .

He was not vaccinated.

The seventh is a 91-year-old woman from Suva who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 68-year-old woman from Wailoku who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 is a 75-year-old man from Raiwaqa who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

There have been 15 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID related.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 227 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 225 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 8.

We also have recorded 119 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There are currently 304 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

29 patients are admitted at Lautoka hospital. In Suva, 77 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 198 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

53 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 16 are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard