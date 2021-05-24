Home

More senior citizens sent to care homes

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 6:02 am

Some elderly citizens who were stuck with their relatives in Suva are now being placed in Care homes.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation.

Adi Litiana Baleinabuli, the representative from the Senior Citizens Unit says some of them had traveled from outer islands and were unable to return when the lockdown came into effect.

Baleinabuli says due to difficulties posed by the pandemic, relatives of these senior citizens have opted to place them in care homes.

She says this has been seen particularly in homes in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Baleinabuli says the Ministry will continue to provide the best care for these members of society.

Some COVID infections were detected earlier in the care home in Samabula.

