More screening in Cunningham today

Fijians living in Cunningham, Suva can expect more COVID-19 screening from this morning.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong.

Dr. Fong says the screening in Cunningham which started yesterday may cover at least over 15,000 Fijians.

He says Military personnel and Health officials will be going from door to door to capture as many people as possible.

The exercise is being taken as three of six positive community cases in the country were from the Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham.

People going in and those coming out of Cunningham will also be screened at either junction into Cunningham.