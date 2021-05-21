More screening for Lami area says MOH

Health officials say while the Lami area has not had any cases of COVID-19 as yet, the public should also expect to see increased screening activities there.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says this in an effort to ramp up their community surveillance beyond the current known areas where cases have been found.

This also comes the Health Ministry is now isolating some positive COVID-19 cases in their own homes as numbers continue to grow.

Doctor Fong, says this only depends on when conditions are right and if the medical teams have assessed it.

He says if the conditions are good to sustain it then home isolation is implemented with 24/7 security and regular daily medical checks.

As of 6pm last night, Fiji had 108 active cases in isolation with the latest updated expected this afternoon.