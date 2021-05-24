Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|Huge resistance to seeking care: Dr Fong|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|Over 24,000 households receive seed packs|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More screening and swab taken since last update

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 9:08 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health have noted another increase in the number of people presenting to their screening facilities since the last update.

In the 24 hours period ending at 8am today a total of 6,430 individuals were screened and 2,068 swabbed at the Ministry’s stationary screening clinics.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says since the second wave of the outbreak began, 302,216 individuals have been screened and 50,493 people swabbed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry’s mobile screening teams also continue to work around the clock in assisting as they screened a total of 3,803 individuals and swabbed 540 in the last 24 hours until 8am today.

Dr.Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 708,131 individuals screened and 60,420 swabbed by the mobile teams to date.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.