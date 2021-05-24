More screening and swab taken since last update

The Ministry of Health have noted another increase in the number of people presenting to their screening facilities since the last update.

In the 24 hours period ending at 8am today a total of 6,430 individuals were screened and 2,068 swabbed at the Ministry’s stationary screening clinics.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says since the second wave of the outbreak began, 302,216 individuals have been screened and 50,493 people swabbed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry’s mobile screening teams also continue to work around the clock in assisting as they screened a total of 3,803 individuals and swabbed 540 in the last 24 hours until 8am today.

Dr.Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 708,131 individuals screened and 60,420 swabbed by the mobile teams to date.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard