More research being done on Omicron variant

The World Health Organization is coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand the Omicron variant.

The WHO says it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants, including Delta.

The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.

Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron.

There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants.

Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating virus, Delta.

WHO is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines.

Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death.

Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.

WHO recommends countries to continue implementing the effective public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall, using a risk analysis and science-based approach.

They are providing countries with support and guidance for both readiness and response.

It is vitally important that inequities in access to COVID-19 vaccines are urgently addressed to ensure that vulnerable groups everywhere, including health workers and older persons, receive their first and second doses, alongside equitable access to treatment and diagnostics.