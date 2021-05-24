More public health infringement notices issued

162 public health infringement notices were issued by police in the last 48 hour period.

Failure to wear a mask once again accounted for most of the notices issued with 102.

26 were issued for social gathering and five for contact sports.

Police recorded ten reports for failure to comply with the wearing of a mask in a public service vehicle.

Ten infringement notices were also issued for failure to comply with orders pertaining to the consumption of liquor and kava.

Eight for breach of curfew and a PSV driver was booked for failing to comply with the 50% passenger capacity regulation.

Police say unless the restrictions have either been relaxed or lifted through an official announcement by the Government or the Ministry of Health, Fijians must continue to comply with the COVID measures for the safety of their families and loved ones.