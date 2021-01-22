EU to assist Fiji through COVID-19 Phase

The European Union has projects in line to help assist Fiji through its COVID-19 phase.

EU Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam says that they have been working together with Fiji over the years and their main instrument in the pandemic response was their budget support.

He says they have projects in line to complement the previous budget support agreement of $50 million that was provided in 2020, in response to the pandemic.

“In particular we have a project on access to justice and we have set of projects from civil society organizations which cover a wide range of issues from governance to resilience to climate change to food security.”

Seam hopes previous assistance provided to the people in response to Tropical Cyclone Yasa will help them get back on their feet.