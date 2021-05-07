More positive cases from Extra Supermarket

The cluster of COVID-19 cases emanating from Extra Supermarket in Flagstaff, Suva is of particular concern to the Health Ministry.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong says more COVID-19 cases will emerge linked to this location, however the careFIJI app is proving helpful.

“The app’s use has given us a huge advantage in identifying the closest contacts stemming from the Extra Supermarket cases. We are already locating them and testing them in droves. We expect many more of these individuals to register positive test results.”

Three employees who are co-workers of a case announced yesterday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Extra Supermarket remains closed for decontamination while officials await test results for the remaining staff and management.

“Extra Supermarket operates with a well-enforced policy of mask-wearing and mandated that all staff and customers have the careFIJI app installed with Bluetooth turned on, or that contact tracing details were registered. That is allowing us to identify hundreds of contacts very quickly.”

The Ministry of Health is requesting anyone who has been to Extra Supermarket in Flagstaff or Hanson’s Supermarket in Makoi in the last two weeks to self-isolate.