More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated 

Four more police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 today in addition to the two cases confirmed yesterday.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed to FBC News that eight people at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu were swabbed and tested yesterday and four came back positive.

The PSRU has been decontaminated and back in operation.

Tudravu also confirms all Divisional Commissioners have been directed to ensure that officers are staying within their bubbles to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Tudravu says he is not surprised given that police officers are working on the frontline and are at high risk of contracting the virus.

He adds the Force did well to hold out for so long and this proves their preventative methods are working.

However, he says now that cases have emerged, they need to be vigilant and every officer must be disciplined.

“I’ve already directed to all police officers, you need to maintain your bubbles because if any police officer is found to be getting that virus from somewhere apart from the official area of work we’ll have to get our internal process in place.”

Tudravu says the Police Force is needed at this time in the face of all the challenges of COVID-19.