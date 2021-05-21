More police checkpoints erected

The Fiji Police Force is now erecting more checkpoints within the Suva and Nausori containment zones to monitor people’s travel.
The Police Spokesperson confirms this is being done to ensure people within the containment zones avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible.
This is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
