More people in Qauia vaccinated

Hundreds of Fijians from Qauia settlement in Lami have come forward this week to receive their AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Ministry of Health is overwhelmed with the turnout and says this is the result of the whole Government approach towards creating awareness on COVID-19.

It says more than 200 residents have come forth daily to receive their doses of the vaccine.

More than a hundred residents in Qauia was tested positive for the virus.

Given the challenge to make people come forward to get their vaccine, civil servants and members of the disciplined forces together with community leaders and prominent members of society were engaged in spreading awareness and disseminating information on coronavirus.

As of Wednesday 370,219 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 70,917 have received their second doses.

