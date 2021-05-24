More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated

Fijians have the key to containing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus in their hands.

Leader of Opposition, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called on all Fijians to unite and fight the virus by getting vaccinated and adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Joining other leaders around the country, Ratu Naiqama says Fijians know what they ought to do and is urging those eligible to get the jab.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to set the record straight, that we can contain the spread of the virus if we support the current vaccination initiative. We all need to get vaccinated.”



SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

While commending the efforts of the frontlines SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka is also making similar calls.

“We need to get out of this, and it takes a community to work together, to make it happen. So please don’t sit back, come get immunized, and practice what needs to be practiced to keep us safe.”

Around 62 percent of Fiji’s eligible population have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine.