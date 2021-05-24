More international medical teams ready to help

More overseas experts have shown interest to assist Fiji in the containment of the highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says these teams will add to the help that is currently being provided by the Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Teams.

Doctor Waqainabete says this also includes an American Team.

In addition, we have had an interest in other teams coming over. An American team and a New Zealand-based PACMAT team. These teams are already in consultation and are talking to my Permanent Secretary and a group of experts as they maneuver through this response.



Doctor Waqainabete says the teams currently in Fiji have been assisting in terms of public health and clinical support.

He adds the current teams are also providing daily virtual advice.

They have also assisted with the development of infection prevention control measures to allow Fiji’s frontline health workers to meet critical care needs.

