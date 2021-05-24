Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

More funding to boost COVID-19 response

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 6:30 am

UNICEF and the Japanese Government have announced a new over $41 million partnership to support Pacific Island governments with their COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

The partnership covers support to Fiji, the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Japanese Ambassador, Kawakami Fumihiro says his government is aware of how hard Pacific Island governments are working to protect the population from COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

This partnership will support the enhancement of water, sanitation, and hygiene in healthcare facilities through better access, improved infection prevention training and distribution of essential supplies.

In addition to WASH support, this project will boost ongoing efforts to strengthen effective COVID-19 vaccination coverage as well as routine immunisation.

Fumihiro says health workers will be supported through essential trainings to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and maintain cold chain equipment and in-country distribution of vaccines.

With Japan’s financial support, Pacific Island countries will engage communities on the importance of being vaccinated to save lives as well as tackle misinformation.

He says healthcare workers will also be provided technical support in using digital tools to help in the reporting and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

