More found intoxicated amidst breach

A total of twenty-seven people were arrested over the last 24-hours mostly for being drunk and breaching the restrictions in place.

The Western Division recorded twelve cases including three men who were all found drunk and loitering along the naval area in Ba.

Seven others were arrested at Namotomoto in Nadi for social gathering as they were found drinking grog.

A 32-year-old man was found intoxicated at Saweni in Lautoka while a man in his 20’s was also found drunk and loitering in the Lautoka Hospital area during curfew hours.

Eleven people were arrested in the Southern Division

Four people were found drunk at Toguru road in Navua while two others in their 30’s were also found intoxicated at Naiyalayala settlement.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving during curfew hours without a pass.

Two others were found drunk during curfew hours while a 29-year-old man was also found intoxicated along Makoi in Nasinu.

A man in his 20’s was also arrested for intoxication in Nasinu.

The Eastern Division recorded four cases whereby all were found drunk at Sawani.

The Northern and the Central Division recorded nil cases.