More fines for non-compliance

Forty-one Public Health Infringement Notices were issued over the last 24-hour period.

The 41 PHINs were for failure to wear a face-covering (mask) and contact sports.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of PHINs issued for failure to wear a face-covering with 29 cases, the Eastern Division 5 and the Southern Division 4 reports which made up 38 of the total PHINs issued.

The other three PHINs issued were for contact sports in the Eastern Division.

