Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|Economic recovery important for Fiji|NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji|Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More Fijians need to be vaccinated

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 1:45 pm

56 percent of the target population has received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 9.7 percent are now fully vaccinated.

This means 329,837 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 56,974 have received their second doses.

However, the Ministry of Health says this is not enough for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

It says more Fijians need to step forward and get vaccinated.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.