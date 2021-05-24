More Fijians need to be vaccinated

56 percent of the target population has received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 9.7 percent are now fully vaccinated.

This means 329,837 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 56,974 have received their second doses.

However, the Ministry of Health says this is not enough for Fiji.

It says more Fijians need to step forward and get vaccinated.