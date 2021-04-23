More Fijians in containment zones seek support services

Empower Pacific has noted a drastic increase in the number of Fijians seeking psychological support over the past few days.

Most of them are battling different forms of psychological issues or vilification in the greater Nadi and Lautoka containment areas.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says a few counsellors are quarantined inside the Lautoka Hospital and are providing support to health staff and patients who are now under lockdown.

“We are trying to support our staff from our Head Office and we are trying to lessen the load. So tele-counselling service has been activated since last year and we have normalized that as a mean of service provision.”

Singh adds they’re working with relevant authorities in a bid to tackle various other social issues and render psychological or emotional support, which are needed in these trying times.

Fijians who are currently facing various challenges can seek support services by calling 2937141 or 7765626.