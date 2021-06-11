More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort

The Ministry of Health says it continues to receive necessary equipment that will help boost its COVID-19 response capability across the country.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong is confident in their contingency plan and the acquiring of certain equipment.

Dr Fong says at least 40 ventilators are currently being used in hospitals around the country and more are expected to arrive soon.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are liaising with the Incident Management Team on meeting certain needs that will help them in the fight against COVID-19.

“We have opened up several spaces already, we do have a large number of airvo that we had about 80 plus airvo and we have a couple more sitting in reserve. We’ve got 10 and 15 more airvo that we can bring in to use. We have ventilators and we know at least the ones that we are currently using are about up to 40 ventilators within the country. We got further orders that will be coming in for ventilators.”

The Permanent Secretary says they will soon be able to lay out a clear plan beyond the contingency plan in place following necessary meetings with relevant stakeholders.