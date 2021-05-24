More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites

The Health Ministry has recently noted an influx in the number of elderly flocking various COVID vaccination sites.

FBC News today visited a vaccination site in Vunimono, Nausori, where a majority of Fijians who turned up to either receive their first and second doses are from the aged population.

69-year-old Eleni Mahekwa says she initially hesitated to receive the jab before changing her mind last night.

“Initially, i told myself that i will not take the vaccine. However, the Health Minister who is my Nephew called me yesterday and told me to get the jab to protect myself, my family, and those in the village.”

Ovea, Bau, Tailevu Villager Maca Koroi says the increasing death cases in recent days what prompted her to receive the jab today.

“I ignored the vaccine. But seeing the rise in death cases and a majority of them are elderly, i told myself that i need to be vaccinated. Now, i received my first shot and look forward to the second one.”

Nurses also went beyond their boundaries to ensure Fijians with special needs are vaccinated, leaving no one behind.

Ivamere Kucokuco kept reminding her Grandmother to take the vaccine before she said yes to the jab last night.

“It’s important to look after them, they are getting old. Most of our leisure time, we should spend it with them.”

The Health Ministry is urging families in the Suva-Nausori containment zone who have the elderly members in their respective households to beef up their care upon them as they are at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

However, if they tend to develop severe COVID symptoms, they can be accompanied by a family member to any of the four dedicated health facilities in the Central Division.

