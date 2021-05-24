Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 4:16 pm

The Health Ministry has recently noted an influx in the number of elderly flocking various COVID vaccination sites.

FBC News today visited a vaccination site in Vunimono, Nausori, where a majority of Fijians who turned up to either receive their first and second doses are from the aged population.

69-year-old Eleni Mahekwa says she initially hesitated to receive the jab before changing her mind last night.

Article continues after advertisement

“Initially, i told myself that i will not take the vaccine. However, the Health Minister who is my Nephew called me yesterday and told me to get the jab to protect myself, my family, and those in the village.”

Ovea, Bau, Tailevu Villager Maca Koroi says the increasing death cases in recent days what prompted her to receive the jab today.

“I ignored the vaccine. But seeing the rise in death cases and a majority of them are elderly, i told myself that i need to be vaccinated. Now, i received my first shot and look forward to the second one.”

Nurses also went beyond their boundaries to ensure Fijians with special needs are vaccinated, leaving no one behind.

Ivamere Kucokuco kept reminding her Grandmother to take the vaccine before she said yes to the jab last night.

“It’s important to look after them, they are getting old. Most of our leisure time, we should spend it with them.”

The Health Ministry is urging families in the Suva-Nausori containment zone who have the elderly members in their respective households to beef up their care upon them as they are at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

However, if they tend to develop severe COVID symptoms, they can be accompanied by a family member to any of the four dedicated health facilities in the Central Division.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.