More COVID deaths reported in the West

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 2, 2021 7:47 pm

1,100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the 24-hour period ending at 8am today. 386 cases are from the Western Division and 714 cases are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms there have been 13 deaths between 29th July and August 1st. Seven of the deaths were in the Central Division, and 6 were in the West.

More soon.

Article continues after advertisement

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

