More couples seek counseling services

There is an increase in the number of couples seeking counseling as COVID-19 continues to affect thousands of families.

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji says the lack of income due to job losses is causing domestic disputes within households leading to mental stress.

Clinic Manager, Taraivosa Nakolinivalu says the restrictions and lockdowns have also sharply increased issues of physical and emotional challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve come across a few of those that because of the hardships that they’re facing and some of them especially men are laid off or the woman is laid off from her work and there’s some kind of challenges faced in the family.”

She adds that the clinic has also seen an increase in women accessing family planning services.

“Sometimes they were not planning to be pregnant and then it happens and that causes problems in the family but we sit them down and explain to them.”

The Organization is urging families to reach out and get assistance if need be.