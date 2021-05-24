More community cases emerge in New Zealand

There are 21 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, bringing the total in this outbreak to 51.

Of today’s new cases, 18 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. One of the new cases was reported yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave today’s update.

McElnay said 21 of the total cases have now been linked to the Auckland outbreak, while the remaining 30 are under investigation.

“Public health staff are rapidly interviewing cases to establish how the new cases were infected and to determine further details of their movements and we will continue to release that information as it becomes available,” McElnay said.

“On whole-genome sequencing, ESR continues to run sequencing from samples taken from the new cases. They’ve completed sequencing for 29 of those cases, including the three Wellington cases reported yesterday, and they are all genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.”

All of today’s new cases have been moved to managed isolation.

In addition, there were three new Covid-19 cases found at the border.

It takes the number of people of infected people in this outbreak past 50.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater testing in Warkworth, north of Auckland, on Tuesday.

McElnay asked anyone in Warkworth who had been in a location of interest or was symptomatic to get tested for Covid-19.

The virus continues to be detected across the Auckland region.

The outbreak of the Delta variant has been found to be a “close match” to a recent returnee from Sydney.

The Government announced Friday that New Zealand would remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59 pm Tuesday.

“The number of contacts has increased significantly. This is something that we expected as we identify more contacts and test in large numbers,” McElnay said.

“As at 10 o’clock this morning, 5065 individual contacts had been identified. This number will increase throughout the day as records are fully processed and we expect to have another 5000 contacts by the end of today.”

The majority of those contacts are in the Auckland and Waikato regions, with a small number throughout the rest of the country, including both the North and South Island.