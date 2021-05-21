233 active COVID-19 cases in the country

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the 46 cases announced last Friday were generated from known clusters.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirmed that the three cases that were under investigation are known to be from the Navy cluster.

“This is reassuring in that the cases coming from our screening areas and tests coming from non-screening areas remain negative.”

A total of 41 cases were announced yesterday by the Permanent Secretary of which 18 were recorded Saturday with 23 new infections yesterday.

Dr Fong says all cases announced are linked to known clusters.

“The 23 cases today are as follows: 15 are part of the Navy cluster including 1 from Nadonumai in Lami, and 3 from Khalsa, 7 are part of the Waila cluster, 1 is part of the Nadali cluster. I can also confirm that all 46 cases announced on Friday were generated from known clusters.”

Fiji has recorded 401 cases since the first case was detected in March of last year, with 164 recoveries and four deaths.

Three patients recovered yesterday, which means there are now 233 active cases.

Two of the active cases are in Nadi, and 231 in the Suva-Lami-Nausori containment zone.