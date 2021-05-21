Home

233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|41 cases in the last 48 hours, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|
COVID-19

233 active COVID-19 cases in the country

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 5:10 am
The police check point in Narere today.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the 46 cases announced last Friday were generated from known clusters.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirmed that the three cases that were under investigation are known to be from the Navy cluster.

“This is reassuring in that the cases coming from our screening areas and tests coming from non-screening areas remain negative.”

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 41 cases were announced yesterday by the Permanent Secretary of which 18 were recorded Saturday with 23 new infections yesterday.

Dr Fong says all cases announced are linked to known clusters.

“The 23 cases today are as follows: 15 are part of the Navy cluster including 1 from Nadonumai in Lami, and 3 from Khalsa, 7 are part of the Waila cluster, 1 is part of the Nadali cluster. I can also confirm that all 46 cases announced on Friday were generated from known clusters.”

The three cases that were under investigation are now known to be from the Navy cluster.

Fiji has recorded 401 cases since the first case was detected in March of last year, with 164 recoveries and four deaths.

Three patients recovered yesterday, which means there are now 233 active cases.

Two of the active cases are in Nadi, and 231 in the Suva-Lami-Nausori containment zone.

 

