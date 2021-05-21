More awareness on Lupus this year

The Lupus Foundation of Fiji has been able to advocate on Lupus with a far more audience as compared to last year.

With no specialists available in Fiji to detect Lupus, this auto-immune disease has become a growing concern.

However, the month of May had been dedicated to raising awareness on Lupus and the Foundation has been able to inform Fijians about how to treat this potentially-deadly disease.

Rani Hassan, a 40-year-old Lupus survivor says this disease could not be detected in her at an early stage because there were no specialized doctors available.

“Two years back, with the Foundation as we started to reach out creating awareness, I found out that the health system did not know about Lupus as well. We were working to the clinic and the doctors were as lost as we were.”

With the theme “Make Lupus Visible”, the foundation hopes to educate children about the disease as well.

The Foundation is creating awareness on the disease virtually at the moment due to social gathering restrictions.