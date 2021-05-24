More assistance to be provided by Australia

Australia continues to work closely with the Government of Fiji to support its response to the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

The multi-disciplinary team that will arrive tomorrow, is consisting of 17 personnel from Australia and New Zealand, that will be in Suva for 28 days.

The team will partner with the authorities to strengthen infection prevention and control at healthcare facilities.

They will also support the emergency medical assistance team to establish temporary surge healthcare facilities for the rapidly growing demand.

Australia will also provide three fully equipped ambulances—leased from Australian medical service providers St John Ambulance and Care flight, to help with patient transport.

In addition, Australia will supply oxygen equipment, stretcher beds, personal protective equipment and GeneXpert machines to boost community testing.

The personnel and equipment will be flown from Brisbane to Nadi on a Royal Australian Air Force.

