More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

A 22-year-old man who refused to stop at a checkpoint in Kinoya is one of those arrested over the last 24-hours for breaching curfew.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, says the man was found driving during curfew hours and later arrested at the Nasole bus stop by the Southern Division Operations team.

This comes as there were 13 arrests made in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew orders and health restrictions.

Tudravu says other cases recorded in the Southern Division were three men in their 30’s who were all found drinking kava near Navua, while a 22-year-old man was found loitering in Valelevu during curfew hours.

The Eastern Division recorded two cases where both were found drunk and loitering during curfew hours at Vuci and the Nakasi area.

Six people were arrested in the Western Division whereby a 31-year-old woman was found to have crossed the Nawaka containment area to travel to Vatusekiyasawa Village in Ra.

Two men in their 20’s of Vatukoula were found loitering in Lololevu during curfew hours while two other cases of Curfew breaches were recorded at Tomuka in Lautoka.

The Central Division and the Northern Division recorded nil cases.