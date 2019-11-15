Home

More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 1, 2020 8:53 am
Fourty- nine people have been arrested for breaching curfew hours from 10pm last night to 5am this morning throughout Fiji.

Arrests made include 18 in the Western Division, 12 in the Southern Division, 10 in the Eastern Division, five in the North and four in the Central Division.

Arrests made include 18 in the Western Division, 12 in the Southern Division, 10 in the Eastern Division, five in the North and four in the Central Division.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says that a majority of those arrested were found loitering in public places while some continued to move around without any proper documentation of authorization from their employers.

On Monday, 68 people were arrested for breaching the nationwide curfew.

The Commissioner is again pleading with the public to adhere to the curfew, to stay out of trouble and protect the lives of Fijians and police officers at a time when physical distancing is vital.

